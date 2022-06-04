Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.

She was born in Oil City on November 11, 1987 to Stanley and Susan (Smith) Winters of Franklin.

Julie was a 2006 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was involved in 4-H, softball, and shooting sports.

She was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and the Wild Turkey Federation.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Julie enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, and fishing.

She loved spending time with her family and her sons; and camping at Millbrook Campground in Ashtabula and riding around the campground on her golf cart.

Julie also enjoyed canning and gardening, collecting anything to do with frogs, and she loved her pets.

She was employed as a detailer with Southside Auto Detailing in Oil City.

Julie was married on October 19, 2013 to Wesley A. Martz, and he survives.

Also surviving are her sons: Wesley T. Martz and his wife Erin, David J. Martz, and Robert J. Martz; her parents, Stanley and Susan Winters; her father and mother-in-law, Sam and Dianna Martz; her grandmother, Mary Winters; her uncle, Joe Winters; and her brother-in-law, Samuel E. Martz, II.

She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Arden Winters; her maternal grandparents, Tom and Helen Smith; and her uncle, John Winters.

Visitation will be held Sunday (June 5th) from 1 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Sunday at 3 p.m. with Father John Miller, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Oil City, officiating.

Private interment will be in Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.

To express online condolences to Julie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.