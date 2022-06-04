Police: Clarion Woman Faces Charges for Assaulting Man During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing assault charges stemming from an alleged domestic assault that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Kassie Carolina Deloe in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, June 1.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to an apartment on Agway Lane, in Clarion Borough, for a verbal domestic in progress, on Wednesday, June 1, around 1:43 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, upon arrival, officers made contact with a known male in the parking lot who advised that he and Kassie Deloe were just in an argument, and she threw items at him.

The victim told police he called 9-1-1, and while on the phone, Deloe attempted to rip the phone out of his hand, and she scratched the area behind his right ear. Police observed and photographed a fresh scratch behind the victim’s right ear, approximately four to five inches long, the complaint states.

A deputy from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene to assist.

Authorities approached Deloe’s apartment and knocked on the door. Deloe answered and was visibly angry, the complaint notes.

Deloe was advised that police were dispatched to a domestic incident at her apartment and that she was throwing things at the victim and attempted to take his phone while he was on with 9-1-1, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Deloe stated that she was not throwing anything at the victim. She then went inside and grabbed a laundry basket full of clothes and said, “except this.”

Deloe also told police she was attempting to take the phone from the victim because she wanted to make a phone call, the complaint notes.

A borough police officer advised Deloe that she was under arrest, and she attempted to go back into her apartment. The officer grabbed her by her right wrist and pulled her over the threshold. She then complied and placed her arms behind her back, according to the complaint.

She was arraigned at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

