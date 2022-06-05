Karl Leonard “Wally” Schlentner, age 81, of Connoquenessing Twp., passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born November 13, 1940 in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Karl Oscar Schlentner and Natalie Knoll Schlentner.

Karl graduated from Ferndale Area High School in Johnstown.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences from Penn State University and belonged to the Theta Delta Chi fraternity.

He proudly served our country in the Pennsylvania Army Reserves.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Connoquenessing.

Karl worked for many years as a park manager for the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, retiring in 1997 from Cook Forest State Park.

He held membership to the JayCees, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the American Legion.

In his free time, he enjoyed camping, boating, golfing, watching sports and traveling with his family.

Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Elsa Calderwood Schlentner; his children, Scott (Lori) Schlentner of Toms Brook, VA, and Sandra (Gary) Kubala of Butler; his grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) McCleary, Megan (Jesse) McCleary Willetts, Shane McCleary, Austin Schlentner, Dayne Schlentner, Jackson Schlentner, and Norri (Eric) Kubala Bayne; his brothers, Robert Schlentner of Port Townson, WA, and David Schlentner of Bluffton, SC; and his nieces and nephews, Leanne Harrington, Kristina Guntherson, Heidi Parker, Tonya Schlentner, Paula Hicks, and Sean Harrington.

Friends were received from 1-4 P.M. and 6-9 P.M. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.

A funeral ceremony was held for family and close friends on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest at Richland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karl’s honor to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Connoquenessing School Rd., Connoquenessing, PA 16027.

