UPDATE: Route 28 Reopens Following Four-Vehicle Crash in Summerville Area

Monday, June 6, 2022 @ 11:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

C6BB622B-AB6F-4A58-BEC1-D97249347D24CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 has reopened after a four-vehicle accident closed the roadway early Monday morning.

Route 28 reopened shortly before 11:00 a.m.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the call came in at approximately 6:41 a.m. on Monday, June 6, for a four-vehicle accident along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say two individuals were flown from the scene.

PSP Punxsutawney is expected to release information on the accident within 48 hours.


