Carol (Cricket) L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, OH, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Springfield, OH.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1947 in Rimersburg, PA, the daughter of Clifford L. and Lois L. (Hosey) Crick.

Carol was a graduate of Union High School.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville, Ohio.

Carol enjoyed spending time with family and friends, writing letters, playing cards, and calling her two sons, grandchildren, family, and friends.

Her memory will be cherished by her two sons, Steven G. Cross and wife Ana of Rye, NY and Christopher M. Cross and wife Barbara of Cedarville, OH along with her five grandchildren, Mason, Colby, Tyler, Ava, and Austin Cross.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lois Crick, and beloved Aunt Thelma Crick.

Friends and family will be received from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Carol’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

