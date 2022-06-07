 

Ernest L. Dunkel

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-EFGVqKrwg0pTVunErnest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, TN, and formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away June 4, 2022 in Columbia, TN.

Born August 26, 1924 in Holmes County, OH, he was the son of the late Charles H. Dunkel & Cleila F. Miller Dunkel.

Ernie worked at Oilwell Supply in Oil City as a machinst.

Being a machinist most his adult life, he once said; “It is a fine compliment to be called a good machinist, better to be called a good mechanic.”

Certainly Ernie was a good Mechanic.

He enjoyed woodworking, drilled bowling balls and called Bingo at St. Joseph’s Church.

He was a member of St. Stephens Church.

Ernest was married on July 27, 1945 to Lillian Marie Bickel and she preceded him in death on Nov. 3, 2005.

Ernie is survived by a son, Ernest L. Dunkel Jr. & his wife Nancy of Finger Tennessee. Grandchildren: Gary L Dunkel (Robin) of Columbia, Tennessee, Diana Lynn Dunkel Fox (Bryan) of Oil City, Valorie Amanda Dunkel (Terry Fry) of Oil City, as well many great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister Gertrude McBride.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son Raymond L. Dunkel, and sisters Mable Johnson, Pearl Gegogeine, Ilah Meehan, Bernadine Allen and brothers Herbert Dunkel, Meade Donald Dunkel and Charles Dunkel.

His grandsons Carl E Dunkel and Glen L Dunkel also preceeded him in death.

Friends will be received from 11:00A.M.-1:00P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

