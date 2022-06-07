Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95, of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Kane.

Born August 28, 1926 in Salem Township, he was a son of the late Charles A. and Florence Master Ritts.

Upon graduating from Salem Vocational High School he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18.

He served in the South Pacific in WWII.

Following his honorable discharge, Joe attended and graduated from Franklin Commercial College in Franklin on the GI Bill.

On December 29, 1950, he married the former Rachel Ellen Ashbaugh in the St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in St. Petersburg.

Joe worked in sales for the Sterling Oil Division of Quaker State out of Emlenton, Stoneboro, Grove City, Warren, Franklinville, New York, and retired after 40 years at East Smethport.

He was a member of the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ in Lamartine.

Joe was also a member of the Edenburg Lodge #550 of Knox; Oil City Lodge of Perfection and 32nd Degree Mason Scottish Rite Coudersport Consistory 50 year member.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen, of 71 years; daughter, Pamela (James) Skudlarek of Salamanca, New York; son, Joseph (April) Ritts, Jr., of Weedsport, New York; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Joe is also survived by four sisters: Margaret Chadman, Jean Ausel, Patricia Knoll and Linda Rowe; two brothers: Roger Ritts and Allen Ritts; special nephew, Robert W. “Robby” Ritts, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Skudlarek in 1987, and four sisters: Bonnie Jack, Janice Altmire, Zella Robertson and Wanda Van Steenberg.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Thursday June 9, 2022 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

The Edenberg Lodge #550 of Knox will hold a Masonic service in the funeral home at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home with Reverend Chris Lewis, pastor of the Salem United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Salem Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Joseph A. Ritts to the Salem UCC Cemetery Association, Turkey City Road, Lamartine, PA 16375 or charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Joe’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

