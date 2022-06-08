 

Details Emerge of Severe Damage Left Behind by Sugarcreek Fire

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_2323 (1)SUGARCREEK, Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fire that severely damaged property in Rocky Grove on Tuesday morning have been released.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Chief Ryan Heffernan told exploreVenango.com that the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have started due to an electrical issue in a motorhome.

The RV was parked outside the garage of a residence along Wylie Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 4:38 a.m.

The garage soon went up in flames before it spread to a nearby residence.

“Everything (is a total loss). The house received damage, and also the neighboring house received heat damage,” Heffernan said. “The siding melted, and it cracked some windows on both houses.”

IMG_2324 (1)

According to Heffernan, the blaze also damaged an enclosed trailer, two vehicles outside of the garage, three motorcycles, a scooter, a zero-turn mower, and several other items inside the garage.

Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Utica Volunteer Fire Company, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire-Rescue, Oakland Volunteer Fire Company, Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin City Fire Department, Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Chapmanville Fire Department, and Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

Community Ambulance Services was also dispatched.

Heffernan noted, that the fire marshall was at the scene, and they are waiting on an insurance inspector to come out.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 9:25 a.m.

IMG_2319 (1)

IMG_2317 (1)

Submitted Photos:

284385443_2149285285252295_3364408107337456956_n

284819129_731819491598127_2317029372595769550_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

