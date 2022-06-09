Area Man Accused of Molesting 6-Year-Old Girl, Two Other Juveniles

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly molesting three young girls over the course of several years.

According to court documents, Kittanning-based State Police on June 8, 2022, filed criminal charges against 67-year-old William John Kunselman, of Templeton, in Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office.

In the first case, Kunselman faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault, Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 1



– Indecent Assault, Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 1– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

He faces the following charges in the second case:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault, Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 1

– Indecent Assault, Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Solicitation – Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

And, in the third case, he faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault, Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 1

– Indecent Assault, Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

According to police, Kunselman reportedly molested the three juveniles–two 11-year-old girls and one six-year-old girl–over the course of several years.

He was apprehended, taken into custody, and then arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail for each case, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 2:00 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.

This story will be updated.

