 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Threatening Call to Clarion Psychiatric Center Prompts Police Response

Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 10:06 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Image from iOS (22)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A threatening phone call caused a brief scare at the Clarion Psychiatric Center on Thursday.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion Psychiatric Center received a threatening phone call early Thursday evening, and the facility immediately contacted Clarion-based State Police.

A release issued by PSP Clarion said the threat was related to a “possibly armed individual in the area.”

Troopers responded to the facility; however, they returned to the nearby barracks after searching the area and finding no credible threats.

Further investigation revealed that the subject was not in the area when the call was made.

Police did not say who the threats were directed toward.

A Clarion Psychiatric Center employee told exploreClarion.com the facility was placed on lockdown after the threat was received.

A supervisor at the psychiatric center said the center was fully operational as of 8:30 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.