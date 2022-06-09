Threatening Call to Clarion Psychiatric Center Prompts Police Response

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A threatening phone call caused a brief scare at the Clarion Psychiatric Center on Thursday.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion Psychiatric Center received a threatening phone call early Thursday evening, and the facility immediately contacted Clarion-based State Police.

A release issued by PSP Clarion said the threat was related to a “possibly armed individual in the area.”

Troopers responded to the facility; however, they returned to the nearby barracks after searching the area and finding no credible threats.

Further investigation revealed that the subject was not in the area when the call was made.

Police did not say who the threats were directed toward.

A Clarion Psychiatric Center employee told exploreClarion.com the facility was placed on lockdown after the threat was received.

A supervisor at the psychiatric center said the center was fully operational as of 8:30 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.