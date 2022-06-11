Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

Born on December 10th, 1970, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Sherd and Edie Kitchen.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Horner. They were together nearly 20 years, making it official July 11th, 2014.

Donna worked for TTSR, where she enjoyed working with her clients.

When Donna wasn’t working, she and her husband loved spending time together driving around and enjoying the scenery.

They would spend time at the beach and go to Cooks Forest to float down the river.

She enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates, and Nascar.

Donna also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her children; Samuel Wensel, Samantha (Bruce) Perryman, Stephen Wensel, Scott (Sheridan) Wensel, and Jonathan (fiancé-Sydney) Horner, as well as her two siblings; Debra Roller and Don Kitchen.

Surviving are also her nine grandchildren, with one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother William “Bill” Kitchen.

Family and friends will be welcomed on Monday, June 13th, 2022, from 1:00pm-3:00pm and 5:00pm-7:00pm with a funeral service to follow at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, PA (201 S. Wayne Ave).

