James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 26, 1947, in Oil City to the late Richard John Guyton, Sr. and June Audine (Bannon) Guyton.

He was a graduate of Venango Christian High School in Oil City.

Mr. Guyton served in the U.S. Air Force as a military policeman from 1966 through 1970.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jim referred to himself as a ‘Catholic Methodist’.

He was raised Catholic, and attended mass at St. Stephen Church, and then would walk down the block to join his family for worship at Grace United Methodist Church.

Jim enjoyed participating in bowling and golf leagues; fishing, deer hunting with the Whitlings, and spending time with his girls!

He was an extremely loving man with a great sense of humor, especially when it came to joking around with his girls.

He enjoyed causing a little mischief, as “Trouble” was his middle name.

Mr. Guyton worked as an insurance agent for Western & Southern as well as American General.

He also worked at Veach’s Furniture Store; Sammons Communications, where he was a cable installer; and worked in security at the National City/PNC Call Center in Franklin.

Jim was married in Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City on September 15, 1979, to the former Judith L. “Judy” (Kurzenberger), and she survives.

Also surviving are their two daughters, Amber June Guyton-Baran and her husband Charles of Oil City; and Danielle Marie Cyphert and her husband Bailey of Franklin; two sisters, Sandra Goreczny of Rouseville, and Susi Ingham and her husband George of Seneca; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Guyton of Oil City.

He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Doris Kurzenberger of Oil City, and Carol Nelms and husband Cork of Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and June Guyton; a brother, Richard J. Guyton, Jr.; and a nephew, Mark Goreczny.

There will be no visitation held.

A service to celebrate Jim’s life is being planned, and those details will be announced when they are finalized.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Jim’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

