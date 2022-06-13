Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

Born at home in Tippery, on August 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy Myers Brumbaugh.

She was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School.

On August 29, 1964, Jeanne married William E. Roberts, who survives, 4 years after their first date. They shared 57 years of marriage together.

Jeanne worked as a physical therapy aide at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community for more than 25 years until her retirement in 2009.

Jeanne was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and Relay for Life organizer.

She spent endless hours enjoying nature and birdwatching at their home.

Jeanne was a compassionate giver and was loved by many.

Her favorite times were spent exploring the backroads of Pennsylvania with the love of her life, her husband, Bill and spending time with her family.

Survivors in addition to her husband include her children, Tamara Lynn (Scott) Welker, Jason William (Anette) Roberts, Alisha Ann (Jeremy) Wolpert. Her grandchildren, Justin (Alyssa) Welker, Jenna (Bret) Barickman, James (Christy) Roberts, Jason (Alyssa) Roberts II, Shelby (Anderson Crowley) Roberts, Noah, Caleb, and Lillie Wolpert. Great grandchildren, Easton and Ava Welker, Blake, Hadley, Wesley, and Caralynn Barickman, Caitlynn Roberts, Bash, Char, and Dakota Roberts. Her brother and sister-in-law Lloyd (Bud) and Marietta Brumbaugh, sisters-in-law, Sandy Brumbaugh, Shirley Schoonover and Donna Roberts and brother-in-law, John (Terri) Roberts, as well as many nieces & nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Lester and Dorothy Brumbaugh, her brother Richard Brumbaugh, an infant sister at birth, Dorothy, her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Sewilla Roberts, and brothers-in-law Jay, Doug, Rich, and Jim Roberts.

A family visitation at 2:00 pm followed by a funeral service for family and friends at 3:00 pm with Pastor Kent Haines officiating will be held at Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wesbury United Methodist Foundation, 31 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences maybe left at www.morrisonhome.com.

