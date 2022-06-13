State Police Searching for Missing Sligo Man

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a Sligo man who went missing shortly after midnight on Saturday.

State Police in Clarion were notified that 73-year-old Frank Black was missing from his residence located on Canoe Ripple Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, and has not been seen since around 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Black is caucasian, 5’10, 220 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

It is reported that Black is operating a 2008 Gray Dodge Dakota bearing PA Registration # ZLE8284.

Any person who has information or knows the whereabouts of Black is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

A representative of PSP Clarion told exploreClarion.com that the station does not currently have a photo of Black; however, he is attempting to locate one.

