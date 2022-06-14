 

BREAKING NEWS: Rimersburg Man Killed in State Route 861 Crash

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

crime-tapeRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the crash scene around 3:00 p.m.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com 83-year-old Bradley Buzard, of Rimersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was accidental blunt force injuries, according to Shingledecker.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 said the one-vehicle accident was called in at 1:41 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

The accident happened on State Route 861, near Hawk Hill Road.

Clarion-based State Police, Rimersburg Hose Company, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, East Brady Ambulance Service, and South Ambulance Quick Response Service were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 4:30 p.m.

Specific details on the accident have not been released.

This story will be updated.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

