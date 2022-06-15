Police: Intoxicated I-80 Hit-and-Run Driver Apprehended by PSP Clarion

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly driving while impaired when he fled the scene of an accident on Saturday in Jefferson County.

Iman Mohamud Karshe, 40, of Blaine, Minnesota, is facing the following charges:

DUI: General Impairment – 1st Off, Misdemeanor

Obstruction of Justice, Misdemeanor 3

Careless Driving, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

On Saturday, June 11, around 1:00 p.m., troopers were notified that a Volvo truck bearing Ohio registration was headed toward the Clarion area after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 80 West near mile marker 85.

A trooper was positioned at Interstate 80 West near mile marker 61 when he observed the truck traveling west in the left lane. The trooper reportedly witnessed the truck and its attached trailer swerving between the two travel lanes near mile marker 60. He initiated a traffic stop at mile marker 59.2.

Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper noticed the odor of marijuana emanating from the truck. The driver–identified as Iman Mohamud Karshe–consented to a series of field sobriety tests.

Police said Karshe was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI after he exhibited multiple signs of impairment. Karshe refused to submit to a blood test at the Clarion Hospital. He also refused to be examined by a Drug Recognition Expert at the State Police barracks in Clarion.

A search warrant was issued for a legal blood draw, and Karshe once again refused.

Karshe was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter at 6:30 p.m., and placed in the Clarion County Jail. He was released two days later, on June 13, after posting $1,500.00 cash bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on June 21 with Judge Heeter presiding.

