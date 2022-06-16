Edward Elliott, age 99, of Marianne, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 15, 2022.

He was born in Clarion, Pa on November 24, 1922 to the late Robert W. and Bessie Kerr Elliott.

After graduating from Clarion High School, Ed worked in a variety of jobs before volunteering for military service in the U.S. Army in 1942.

He spent four years as an aircraft mechanic.

Upon his return from the service, Ed attended Clarion State Teachers College while working part-time for the Clarion Post Office.

The part-time position turned into a full-time occupation and Ed spent the next 10 years as a Clarion Post Office employee prior to his move to California.

After 32 years at the U.S. Postal Service, Ed retired as postmaster at Redlands, California in 1978.

Ed married the former Dorothy Hagan in 1974, who survives.

Ed has been a member of several service and military organizations that include the Clarion Masonic Lodge 277 and the Clarion American Legion Post 66.

He was also a proud member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Ed is survived by his wife, Dorothy Elliott and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is also survived by one very special nephew, Robert F. Elliott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-daughter, Christine Buchholz, brothers, Robert (Mary) and John Elliott; sisters, Naomi (Reed) Hetrick, Lida (Jim) Schwabenbauer and Patricia (Dennis) Wolbert.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church: 600 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

Full military honors will be held at 11:00am followed by the funeral service with Rev. John Flower and Rev. Dr. Deryl Larsen officiating.

Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA: 271 Perkins Rd. Clarion, Pa 16214, First United Methodist Church: 600 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214, Shriners Children’s Hospital: 1645 W. 8th St. Erie, Pa 16505.

