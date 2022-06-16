Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Miller, 92, died peacefully with her family by her side on June 13, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

Born in Amherst, Nova Scotia, on September 21, 1929, Betty was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mae (LeBlanc) Burke.

She was a registered nurse at the Halifax, NS, Infirmary.

While working in Halifax, she met her husband, Walter “Gerry” Miller.

The two were married on May 18, 1953, and he survives.

Betty was a wonderful mother to seven children, who all survive: Michael Miller of St. Petersburg, FL; Christine Powers of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; Peter Miller of Washington, PA; Mark Miller of Englewood, CO; David Miller of Oil City, PA; Margaret Womacks of Cincinnati, OH; and Marie Perry of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

Betty was also a loving Nana to 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Helen Miller, of Sheet Harbor, NS, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Stanley “Sonny” Burke, sister Connie Sutherland and sister Ann Cormier.

Betty raised her children in Amherst, Nova Scotia until 1967, when the family moved to Oil City, PA, where they lived for 40 years.

In addition to taking care of her family and being a wonderful mother, Betty was an avid volunteer throughout the community.

She was an active member of the St. Stephen’s Church Rosary Society, Belle Lettres Club, Oil City Garden Club, Bridge Club and loved to volunteer at Venango County Community Services (VCCS).

She worked the VCCS summer camps by making meals for 200+ campers every summer for many years.

She was a wonderful baker and was famous for her homemade breads.

Many of her recipes still float among family and friends.

She loved to decorate her home and welcome others in during the Oil Heritage Home Tour days and at Christmas time.

Betty loved the beach and, in 2006, she and her husband moved to Santa Rosa Beach to be near their eldest daughter and her family, where she was able to enjoy many of the great-grandchildren.

She was an active member at St. Rita’ Church and loved to knit with the Sewing Club.

She enjoyed a beautiful sunset, shelling on the beach, and time with family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 20, at 1PM, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Santa Rosa Beach.

Following mass, there will be a reception for friends and family in the Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to St. Rita’s Catholic Charities or to St. Stephen’s Catholic Charities in Oil City, PA.

Online condolences an be shared by visiting https://www.clary-glenn.com/.

