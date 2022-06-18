 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Charles William Russell

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AHefkC76kNCharles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022 following an illness.

Born February 23, 1942, Charles was the son of the late Francis and Florence Bennett Russell.

Charlie attended A-C Valley Schools.

He was a truck driver most of his life.

In his earlier years he worked at the Emlenton Cemetery.

His hobbies were woodworking and repairing things.

He had attended the Nazarene Church for many years in St. Petersburg, where he lived, married, and raised his family.

His former wife, Hazel J. Morgan Russell survives. They remained friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Sue Bishop and her husband, Jay Hunsberger of Knox; his grandchildren, Patrick A. Russell of Parker, Alisha Maxwell and her husband, Ryan, of Shippenville, Kiesha Davis and her husband, Devin, of Clarion, Alfred Bishop and his wife, Erica, of Knox, John Hunsberger (Megan) of Kossuth, as well as ten foster children.

Also surviving are his brothers, Paul Russell and his wife, Judy, of St. Petersburg, Tim Russell and his wife, Lindy, of Turkey City, Tom Russell and his wife, Lorie, of Brookville; his sisters, Bertha Grace of Clendernon, WV, Ruth Pugh and her husband, Bruce, of Spokane, WA, Naomi Danser and her husband, Ken, of Timblin and Lois Bossman and her husband, Stewart, of Staunton, VA, as well a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sons, Charles W. Russell Jr. and Ricky A. Russell; a grandson, Russell A. Bishop; an infant brother, Robert, and a brother-in-law, Alan Grace.

A very special thanks to Renee Raybuck, his longtime caregiver and friend who became family.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.