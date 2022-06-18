Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022 following an illness.

Born February 23, 1942, Charles was the son of the late Francis and Florence Bennett Russell.

Charlie attended A-C Valley Schools.

He was a truck driver most of his life.

In his earlier years he worked at the Emlenton Cemetery.

His hobbies were woodworking and repairing things.

He had attended the Nazarene Church for many years in St. Petersburg, where he lived, married, and raised his family.

His former wife, Hazel J. Morgan Russell survives. They remained friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Sue Bishop and her husband, Jay Hunsberger of Knox; his grandchildren, Patrick A. Russell of Parker, Alisha Maxwell and her husband, Ryan, of Shippenville, Kiesha Davis and her husband, Devin, of Clarion, Alfred Bishop and his wife, Erica, of Knox, John Hunsberger (Megan) of Kossuth, as well as ten foster children.

Also surviving are his brothers, Paul Russell and his wife, Judy, of St. Petersburg, Tim Russell and his wife, Lindy, of Turkey City, Tom Russell and his wife, Lorie, of Brookville; his sisters, Bertha Grace of Clendernon, WV, Ruth Pugh and her husband, Bruce, of Spokane, WA, Naomi Danser and her husband, Ken, of Timblin and Lois Bossman and her husband, Stewart, of Staunton, VA, as well a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sons, Charles W. Russell Jr. and Ricky A. Russell; a grandson, Russell A. Bishop; an infant brother, Robert, and a brother-in-law, Alan Grace.

A very special thanks to Renee Raybuck, his longtime caregiver and friend who became family.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

