BREAKING NEWS: Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Interstate 80

<strong>BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 East is closed in Clarion County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. in the area of Interstate 80 East mile marker 56.2.

The scene is just west of the Interstate 80 weigh station located near mile marker 57.

Clarion-based State Police said the roadway is closed from Exit 53 (Knox) to Exit 60 (Shippenville).

“The roadway will be closed for at least two or three hours,” according to a Public Communications Officer for PSP Clarion.

A detour is in place.

Knox Volunteer Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

This story will be updated.

