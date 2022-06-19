 

BREAKING NEWS: Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Interstate 80

Sunday, June 19, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

i-80-east<strong>BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 East is closed in Clarion County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. in the area of Interstate 80 East mile marker 56.2.

The scene is just west of the Interstate 80 weigh station located near mile marker 57.

Clarion-based State Police said the roadway is closed from Exit 53 (Knox) to Exit 60 (Shippenville).

“The roadway will be closed for at least two or three hours,” according to a Public Communications Officer for PSP Clarion.

A detour is in place.

Knox Volunteer Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

This story will be updated.


