 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clayton W. Price

Monday, June 20, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aHXjZwqZObClayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.

Clayton rode away peacefully in the night, probably to avoid all those summer mowing jobs!

Kidding of course, he was a hard worker and always willing to lend a hand…but maybe not a bike part.

Those were his. He was a kind & gentle person who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family almost as much as he enjoyed riding, fixing, and collecting bicycles…we like to think we were a close second!

Other than bicycles he enjoyed food, mostly the eating part, video games, music, The Dukes of Hazzard, Duck Dynasty and scrolling through Facebook.

Not seeing him riding one of his many bikes around town is going to be so weird for so many people.

We will love and miss him always.

We hope the roads in Heaven, unlike the ones here in Pennsylvania are always smooth and pothole free. Ride free & in Peace.

He leaves behind his father, William J Price, a sister Ashleigh D. Price, a niece Zoey E. Atwood, a nephew Wesley D. Gray and many many friends, family & adopted family.

Clayton was preceded in death by his mother Carol S. Hunt-Price, maternal grandparents Grace L. & Clayton H. Hunt and paternal grandparents Edith V. & William F. Price.

No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Clayton’s life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Stroke Association https://www.stroke.org/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.