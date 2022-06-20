Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.

Clayton rode away peacefully in the night, probably to avoid all those summer mowing jobs!

Kidding of course, he was a hard worker and always willing to lend a hand…but maybe not a bike part.

Those were his. He was a kind & gentle person who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family almost as much as he enjoyed riding, fixing, and collecting bicycles…we like to think we were a close second!

Other than bicycles he enjoyed food, mostly the eating part, video games, music, The Dukes of Hazzard, Duck Dynasty and scrolling through Facebook.

Not seeing him riding one of his many bikes around town is going to be so weird for so many people.

We will love and miss him always.

We hope the roads in Heaven, unlike the ones here in Pennsylvania are always smooth and pothole free. Ride free & in Peace.

He leaves behind his father, William J Price, a sister Ashleigh D. Price, a niece Zoey E. Atwood, a nephew Wesley D. Gray and many many friends, family & adopted family.

Clayton was preceded in death by his mother Carol S. Hunt-Price, maternal grandparents Grace L. & Clayton H. Hunt and paternal grandparents Edith V. & William F. Price.

No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Clayton’s life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Stroke Association https://www.stroke.org/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.