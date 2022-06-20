Say What?!: Australian Man Does 3,182 Push-Ups in an Hour

An Australian athlete broke his second Guinness World Record by performing 3,182 push-ups in an hour.

Daniel Scali, who previously broke the Guinness World Record for longest time in the abdominal plank position (male), officially broke the record for most push-ups in one hour (male), Guinness announced.

