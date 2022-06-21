Clarion Hospital Foundation Awards Seven 2022 Scholarships to Area Students

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven scholarships to area students pursuing education in the medical field.

Abbey Barron, Nicholas Cherico, Regan Husted, Kaylee LaVan, Dominika Logue, Ryley Pago, and Damon Weaver were selected by committee members to be the 2022 recipients.

To be eligible for scholarship consideration, students must be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school, be accepted into a school of post-secondary health care education, have a 3.0 grade point average or equivalent in the final three years of high school, and plan to pursue higher education in a medical-related field.

(Pictured above: Abbey Barron was awarded the James B. Alexander Memorial Scholarship.)

Abbey is a 2022 graduate of North Clarion High School. While at North Clarion, Abbey was president of the junior historians, president of the student council, president of the National Honors Society, and class treasurer. Abbey has been accepted to the University of Utah where she plans to pursue a career as a physician.

(Pictured above: Nicholas Cherico was awarded the Dr. John L. Johnston Memorial Scholarship.)

Nicholas is a 2018 graduate of Clarion Area High School and a 2022 graduate of Duquesne University. Nicholas is a member of the Duquesne University Health Professions Society, a member of the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honors Society, and president of the student health advisory council. He has peer reviewed student research publication proposals, acted as a team leader for freshman orientation, and was also a resident assistant. Nicholas has been active in multiple community service projects throughout the years. He was accepted into Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine where he will continue to pursue his career as a physician.

(Pictured above: Regan Husted was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.)

Regan is a 2022 graduate from Clarion-Limestone High School. While attending Clarion-Limestone, Regan was treasurer of the National Honors Society and Tri-M Music Society. She was also a member of the Red Cross Club and volunteers at the Limestone Fire Hall. Regan will be attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she will pursue a career in nursing.

(Pictured above: Kaylee LaVan was awarded the Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship.)

Kaylee is a 2022 graduate of Keystone Jr./Sr. High School. While at Keystone, Kaylee was a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She is also involved with the Heavenly Gaits and the Children’s Church at Cornerstone Church of Clarion. Kaylee has been accepted to Clarion University where she will pursue a career in nursing.

(Pictured above: Dominika Logue was awarded the Joseph and Helen Miller Scholarship.)

Dominika is a 2022 graduate of Union High School. While attending Union, Dominika was class president for four years and a leader in various clubs including student council president, prom committee president, language club secretary, sports club president, volleyball club president, basketball club president, and was also involved in the Health & Wellness Committee. She participated in and achieved numerous honors in volleyball, basketball, track & field, and Rising Stars AAU Basketball. Community service is very important to her as she’s been involved in several activities throughout the years. Dominika plans to attend Clarion University where she will pursue a career as a physician.

(Pictured above: Ryley Pago was awarded the Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarship.)

Ryley is a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. While at Redbank, Ryley was team captain of the volleyball team and was involved in track and field. Community service has been very important as she’s been involved in providing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to families in need in recent years. Ryley plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford where she will pursue a career in radiology.

(Pictured above: Damon Weaver was awarded the John E. Brooks Memorial Scholarship.)

Damon is a 2022 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School. While attending A-C Valley, Damon was president of the Allied Health Science program at the Clarion County Career Center, and treasurer of the marching band. Damon plans to attend Clarion University where he will pursue a career in nursing.

