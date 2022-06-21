Cruise for Cancer Takes Flight at Clarion County Airport on Saturday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A “Cruise for Cancer” will be held at the Clarion County Airport on Saturday.

(Pictured above: World War II C-53 Skytrooper Beach City Baby flying in for Cruise for Cancer.)

The Knight Cruisers Car Club is basically a service group, Jean Ehrhart, of Mayport, told members of the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday.

A Cruise for Cancer at the Clarion County Airport takes flight on Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and benefits the Clarion Cancer Center Sunshine Fund.

Members drive in their cars for display, and there will be other attractions at the airport, including a completely restored World War II C-53 Sky trooper Beach City Baby housed in Franklin.

There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Last year the night cruisers raised $32,000.00, and this year they hope to increase that to $38,000.00.

Knight Cruisers Charles Lott and Jean Ehrhart.

“This is a serious business, and we’ve made it that way,” Ehrhart said. “The first year we did this, we raised $14,200.00, which I thought was an enormous amount. In the second year, which was a COVID year, we raised $16,000.00, and in 2021, it exploded, and we raised $32,000.00.

“I’m hoping that we can raise $38,000.00. We’re one of the bigger contributors to Cancer Center Sunshine Fund. It’s very important because everyone has been touched in some way by cancer.”

The Knight Cruisers are also doing fundraisers behind the scenes, including approaching 300 businesses, selling t-shirts for the cruise-in, raffle tickets for a locally made entertainment center Clarion Cabinets, a six-panel fire ring by Charles Tools, and metal art by Unique Fabrications.

Food, kettle corn, and ice cream will also be available for purchase at the Cruise for Cancer.

The mission of the Clarion Sunshine Project is to help low-income patients at the local Clarion Hospital Cancer Center meet the financial burden of medical expenses incurred at various healthcare facilities in the course of treatment for cancer and related diseases.

“Cancer takes a staggering toll on his victims and their families,” states the goal of the Sunshine Fund.

“The toll should also include impoverishing these families. Insurance lapses, deductibles, co-pays, and costs for uncovered medicines and treatments, as well as medical transportation, are an intolerable burden on those who are the least able to fend for themselves.

“(It) is our goal ultimately to see that NO patient should ever have to pay any cost for medically necessary and prescribed treatments.”

Any questions about the Sunshine Project may be directed to Chairwoman Tracy Myers at 814-226-3490 or email at [email protected]

One hundred percent of donations to Knight Cruisers go to the charity because all administrative costs are absorbed by the Board.

Knight Cruisers NWPA includes executive committee members Tom Walters, President, and Chuck Lott, Vice President. The Board of Directors includes Danny Lucas, Denny Shreckengost, Ray Ferringer, Terry Milliron, and Bob Gourley.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.