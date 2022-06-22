SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Is Taking HEIT to New Heights
CLARION, Pa. – A local medical practice is one of the first in the state to offer treatment for musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction with High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT).
Spine & Extremities Center continues its commitment to providing the latest, most advanced physical medicine modalities to this region by investing in a High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) machine with an emField Pro unit by Zimmer MedizinSystems, USA. HEIT is a non-invasive therapeutic medical device that produces a magnetic field that interacts with the tissues of the human body.
High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) uses an electromagnetic field and gradients to penetrate cells, tissues, and bones, reactivate and restore the normal electrochemical function of cells and cell membranes and heal damaged tissues. HEIT generates a magnetic field of up to 3 Tesla, about 600 times stronger than the field of a normal magnet, to stimulate the healing of nerves, muscles, and blood vessels.
During HEIT therapy, the provider uses a non-invasive device to deliver EMFs (electromagnetic fields) to the site of pain or dysfunction. The patient remains completely clothed, with no skin contact necessary, and the procedure is pain-free. The intensity of the treatment is adjusted to the patient preference/comfort through biofeedback.
The treatment experienced by the patient is often reported as being a combination of deep tissue myofascial release and electrostimulation but does not have the deep pressure and pain that can be associated with deep tissue manual techniques. Their HEIT machine can also penetrate much deeper into the muscles and soft tissues than can be obtained with electric stimulation and unlike e-stim uses a magnetic field to manipulate and stimulate tissues and promote healing and decrease pain through Percutaneous Functional Neuromodulation.
Percutaneous Functional Neuromodulation (PFN), also called peripheral neurostimulation (PNS), is a new methodology for pain management and muscle recruitment training. In patients with chronic, painful dysfunctional tissue or after an injury the brain creates suboptimal compensation patterns in muscles to unload the damaged tissues. Once tissues are fully healed, efficient muscle activation patterns need to be retrained to restore optimal movement, which is one of the most challenging aspects of rehabilitation to ensure a more complete treatment response and decrease recurrences. PFN works by magnetically activating nerves to generate a biochemical reaction at the neuromuscular junction. This essentially rewires the nerve-muscle connection. PFN provides the best noninvasive technology for retraining muscle activation patterns.
In the United States of America, federal law restricts this device to use only under the order of a physician. This initial evaluation and assessment are performed by Dr. Barrett. He explains that the FDA has six clearances for HEIT, five of which are used at SEC (Spine & Extremities Center).
“The emField Pro HEIT is indicated for use for relaxation of muscle spasm, prevention or slowing of disuse atrophy, increasing local blood circulation, muscle re-education, and maintaining or increasing range of motion. It can be used in combination with other therapies offered at SEC as part of a comprehensive treatment program. Patients with pacemakers, spinal cord stimulators, or cochlear implants are not candidates for HEIT.”
At SEC, they use this technology successfully to treat many common musculoskeletal conditions as well as using it in comprehensive treatment programs with the other advanced modalities and manipulative therapy. HEIT is an advanced treatment modality considered investigational and is not covered by insurance. A 20-minute HEIT session is $50.00.
Lindsay Barrett, the office manager, advanced modalities provider, and patient care coordinator at SEC adds that “patients who would like to be evaluated for care at the center including HEIT treatments can schedule a new patient evaluation with Dr. Barrett. The medical evaluation & management and osteopathic manipulation are covered by insurance. We accept most major commercial insurance and Medicare for the medical evaluation.”
To book an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
