Area Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase Firearm Pleads Guilty to Making Written False Statement

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm in Tionesta pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a third-degree misdemeanor charge of making a written false statement.

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl, of Jackson Center, pleaded guilty to the following charge:

– Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3

As a result of the guilty plea, the following charges were withdrawn:

– Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Statement Under Penalty, Misdemeanor 3 (one count)

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The incident occurred at a business located in Tionesta, Forest County, Pa., in December of 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office, on Friday, April 1, PSP Marienville received information from the PA State Police Firearms Division regarding an attempt to purchase a revolver by Michael Lynn Strohl.

Strohl allegedly attempted to purchase said revolver from a business located on Elm Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, on December 23, 2020.

The complaint states that Strohl indicated “No” to Section 21.c of Section B of ATF Form 4473 which states: “Have you ever been convicted in any court, including a military court, of a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation?”

In addition, Strohl also indicated “No” to Section 32 of Section 8 of the PSP Application/Record of Sale, the complaint notes.

Through investigation, a criminal history check was conducted on Strohl revealing he was convicted of DUI two times within a 10-year period, both graded as a Misdemeanor 1, making it unlawful for him to purchase a firearm as per Chapter 61 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, according to the complaint.

On April 3, 2022, police interviewed Strohl at the PSP Marienville station.

During the interview, Strohl advised police he had been arrested for DUI several times. Police then provided Strohl with the ATF Firearm Transaction Record and the PSP Application/Record of Sale. Strohl confirmed he completed and signed both forms. He related that he misinterpreted the questions as he was only ever sentenced to probation. Therefore, he did not believe he had to select “Yes” as his response to question 21.c on ATF Form 4473 and question 32 on the PSP Application/Record of Sale, the complaint states.

Strohl was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in front of Judge Miller.

