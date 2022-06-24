Crews Respond to Fire at New Era

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple emergency units were dispatched to a fire at New Era Building Systems in Strattanville on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in at 1:36 p.m. for a fire at the modular homes factory located at 451 Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 4:00 p.m.

Strattanville Fire Chief Wes Lander was unable to comment on the details of the fire on Friday afternoon.

