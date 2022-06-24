 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Crews Respond to Fire at New Era

Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 09:06 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1E63BB1C-B157-4A79-951C-F6CEE34E92C3STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple emergency units were dispatched to a fire at New Era Building Systems in Strattanville on Friday afternoon. 

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in at 1:36 p.m. for a fire at the modular homes factory located at 451 Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

07AEFF09-DDC3-478B-B4C5-7B17C4A8A2CD

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 4:00 p.m.

Strattanville Fire Chief Wes Lander was unable to comment on the details of the fire on Friday afternoon.

EEAD4FA4-502E-4083-A3CE-A76601898A1B


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.