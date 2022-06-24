Michel R. Horrobin passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Michel was born on July 21, 1949, the son of the late Paul and Donna (Mitchell) Horrobin of Conneaut Lake.

He graduated from Penn State University in 1971. Then owned and operated Conneaut Lake Tackle in Conneaut Lake.

Left to cherish his memory are Dan and Barb Rhodes of Franklin and Bob Gibbs and Dave “Reno” Winters of Meadville along with several friends and neighbors.

Mike was an avid sportsman, hunting, fishing and was a wonderful wildlife photographer.

He loved making flies, ants, molding and painting jigs for fishing.

He sold his famous ants all over the world.

Keeping to his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.

Burial will be at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michel’s memory to The Caring Place, 103 N 13th St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolences on Michel’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

