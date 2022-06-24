 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Michel R. Horrobin

Friday, June 24, 2022 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9EyxmmEdih9G06KHMichel R. Horrobin passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Michel was born on July 21, 1949, the son of the late Paul and Donna (Mitchell) Horrobin of Conneaut Lake.

He graduated from Penn State University in 1971. Then owned and operated Conneaut Lake Tackle in Conneaut Lake.

Left to cherish his memory are Dan and Barb Rhodes of Franklin and Bob Gibbs and Dave “Reno” Winters of Meadville along with several friends and neighbors.

Mike was an avid sportsman, hunting, fishing and was a wonderful wildlife photographer.

He loved making flies, ants, molding and painting jigs for fishing.

He sold his famous ants all over the world.

Keeping to his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.

Burial will be at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michel’s memory to The Caring Place, 103 N 13th St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolences on Michel’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.