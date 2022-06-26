State Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Rimersburg

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary that occurred on Friday afternoon in Rimersburg.

PSP Clarion patrol unit was dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, for a reported burglary that occurred at a residence on Cherry Run Road, Toby Township, Clarion County.

It was related that a dark in color sedan occupied by three males approached the residence. Two of the individuals exited the vehicle, covered their faces with their hooded sweatshirts, and entered the garage stealing a red container of gasoline.

The males then fled the scene in the direction of Rimersburg Borough.

The victim is a 73-year-old Rimersburg woman.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.