State Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Rimersburg

Sunday, June 26, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-carTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary that occurred on Friday afternoon in Rimersburg.

PSP Clarion patrol unit was dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, for a reported burglary that occurred at a residence on Cherry Run Road, Toby Township, Clarion County.

It was related that a dark in color sedan occupied by three males approached the residence. Two of the individuals exited the vehicle, covered their faces with their hooded sweatshirts, and entered the garage stealing a red container of gasoline.

The males then fled the scene in the direction of Rimersburg Borough.

The victim is a 73-year-old Rimersburg woman.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


