Society of Certified Insurance Counselors Recognizes Brad Allen for Twenty-Five Years of Dedicated Leadership & Professional Development
Brad Allen, CIC, CRM, CPIA, AIS, AINS of Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, North East, Oil City, and Cranberry was recently recognized for twenty-five years of professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.
Mr. Allen was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing his twenty-five consecutive years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Certified Risk Manager designations. The CIC and CRM designations require annual continuing education ensuring that his education is always up-to-date and relevant.
Brad’s ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC and CRM programs are a testament to the value he places on “real world” education and professional growth.
“Your clients, associates, and the insurance profession as a whole benefit from such leadership and a strong commitment to continuing education,” stated William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
The CIC and CRM programs are nationally recognized as the premier continuing education programs for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
