Say What?!: Arizona Canine Named World’s Ugliest Dog in Annual Contest

PETALUMA, California – A Chinese crested-chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face was crowned the World’s Ugliest Dog at an annual pageant in California.

Organizers of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma announced the 17-year-old Mr. Happy Face, adopted in August 2021 by Arizona woman Janeda Banelly, was named the 2022 World’s Ugliest Dog.

