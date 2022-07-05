 

Kayak Falls Off Trailer, Collides With Motorcycle

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-newHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was injured on Sunday around noon when his motorcycle collided with an unsecured kayak that fell off a trailer.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County, on Sunday, July 3, around 11:44 a.m.

Police say a 2005 Ford Econoline van driven by 47-year-old Jason N. Hamilton, of Titusville, was pulling a trailer with an unsecured kayak, and the kayak fell off the trailer onto the roadway directly into the path of a 2000 Harley-Davidson Heritage Springer operated by 65-year-old John F. Schmader, of Knox.

Schmader struck the kayak, causing the bike to roll onto its side.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported him to UPMC Northwest for injuries of unknown severity.

He was using a motorcycle helmet.

The bike was towed from the scene.

Hamilton was not injured; he was using a seat belt.

He was cited for an unsecured load violation, according to police.


