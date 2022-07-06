Ponnuthurai “Ponn” Balagi, 65, of Clarion, PA passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

He was born in Karampon, Jaffna in Sri Lanka on January 29, 1957 to the late Thilagawathy Ponnuthurai and Ponnuthurai Thambimuthu.

Ponnuthurai received his Associate of Science in Nursing from UMDNJ School of Nursing and Middlesex County College.

He also graduated from High School at Velanai Central College in Sri Lanka.

Ponnuthurai was employed as a registered nurse in his early career and later became a hotel manager.

He loved meditation and yoga.

Ponnuthurai believed in Shaivism and felt very connected to God.

He loved reading and learning about all faiths as well as the history of the United States of America.

He’s a proud Sri Lankan Tamil who truly loved America.

Ponnuthurai was known to be intelligent, very kind-hearted, down to earth, generous, humorous, very caring, ambitious, self-assured, confident, helpful, non-judgmental, and a very spiritual man who considered himself to be the messiah.

Above all else he loved his daughter, family, friends, and caretakers very much. Ponnuthurai was the father of Shankhri Sri Balaji; and brother of Kamala Sarveswaran, Ponnuthurai Sivaji, Komathy Kalaichelvam, Nirmala Nagalingam, Shanthy Krishnamoorthy, Jeyanthy Angara, and Nethaji Ponnuthurai.

All spiritual and religious arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. https://www.spencerdgeibel.com/obituary/Ponnuthurai-Balagi.

