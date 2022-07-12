Two Local Men Victims of Identity Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two local men reported they were victims of identity theft.

State Police in Kittanning received a report on July 8 of an incident of identity theft.

Police say an unknown person attempted to obtain unemployment benefits by utilizing the identity of a 35-year-old New Bethlehem man on April 15, 2022.

The incident is under investigation.

If a similar incident has happened to you, visit https://www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/Report-Fraud-Here.aspx or call the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469.

In another fraud case, State Police in Kittanning released information regarding identity theft in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say an unknown person used the personal information of a known 58-year-old East Brady man on May 25 to file taxes.

The IRS recommends individuals monitor all financial accounts and report any suspicious activity.

State police released the above reports on Monday, July 11, 2022.

