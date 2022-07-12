 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two Local Men Victims of Identity Theft

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two local men reported they were victims of identity theft.

State Police in Kittanning received a report on July 8 of an incident of identity theft.

Police say an unknown person attempted to obtain unemployment benefits by utilizing the identity of a 35-year-old New Bethlehem man on April 15, 2022.

The incident is under investigation.

If a similar incident has happened to you, visit https://www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/Report-Fraud-Here.aspx or call the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469.

In another fraud case, State Police in Kittanning released information regarding identity theft in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say an unknown person used the personal information of a known 58-year-old East Brady man on May 25 to file taxes.

The IRS recommends individuals monitor all financial accounts and report any suspicious activity.

State police released the above reports on Monday, July 11, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.