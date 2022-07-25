John Anthony Zuklich entered into this world October 27, 1929 in McKees Rocks, PA, to John and Louise (Marnich) Zuklich.

He was the middle of three children and was always a hero to his older sister, Lillian (Maggi) (Coraopolis, PA), and his younger sister, Rose (Broniszewski) (who preceded him in death).

The entire family was proud when he joined the Navy and served during World War II.

He served a total of seven years between the Navy and Navy Reserves.

It was shortly after that he began his 36-year career with Trans-World Airlines (TWA), working at both the Pittsburgh and Cleveland International Airports (1956-1992).

Here he met and married Becky Christian (Greenville, OH) on April 21, 1976, and the two moved to Utica, PA, where they began growing their family.

John Christian (Louisville, KY) was their first child and Jessica Suzanne (Hosman) (Topeka, KS) followed.

He later was a proud Pap-Pap to Lily Rae Zuklich and Zechariah John Hosman.

John was an uncle to 12 nephews and nieces who he always loved like his own and eventually grew to become a great and great-great uncle.

Family has affectionately referred to him as “Unc” or “Uncle Hon” for as long as anyone can remember, and many friends knew him as “Zuke”.

He was an uncle to many and a friend to all.

There are countless fond memories of family gatherings, Slovenian polka dancing, hunting and storytelling at the cabin, playing (and calling) Bingo, and buying and selling antiques and other treasures.

John moved to Topeka, Kansas in February 2017 when his health began to decline.

It was there he passed into eternity on May 18, 2022, with his children at his side.

He had lived as a faithful Catholic all his life and made the full commitment to live for Jesus seven years prior to his death.

His life was a reminder that it is never too late to turn your life around.

Faith and family were his greatest treasure.

A memorial service will take place July 30th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Polish National Church (200 Grace St, McKees Rocks, PA).

A dinner will follow at 3pm at the Utica Fire Hall (3860 Academy St, Utica, PA).

John has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Topeka Rescue Mission: PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66614 www.trmonline.org.

Those who would like to learn more about John’s life can read his autobiography, “More Than a Daddy… A Tribute to John Anthony Zuklich”, available through Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/More-than-Daddy-Tribute-Anthony/dp/150273673X/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.legacy.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.