Shirley Ann Carson, age 85, died on July 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born on October 23, 1936, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Sarah Moyer Sawatsky.

Shirley attended Oil City Schools.

On March 21, 1959, she married Carl Edward Carson who preceded her in death on October 6, 2004. They shared 45 years of marriage together.

Mrs. Carson was a lifetime member of Calvary Church.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed drawing, pottery, and making photobooks and scrapbooks.

Surviving are two children, Karen Mellring of Oil City and Mark Carson of Oil City; six grandchildren, Sarah Mellring, Tim Mellring, Nicole Ritchey, Vanessa Franks, Alexa Carson, and Payton Carson; and seven great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is one sister, Janet Miller of Butler, and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Carl, preceding Shirley in death is an infant daughter, Debra Ann Carson, a son-in-law Ronald Mellring, and siblings Dorothy, Tom, Fred, Pete, and Mary.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, July 25, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 11 am at the Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Denise Mains, pastor of Calvary Church, officiating, with one hour of visitation before the funeral from 10 am to 11 am.

Interment will be in Perry Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the Venango Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

