Gary P. Perry

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-y8IZi6ryqg6WVkiGary P. Perry, age 84, of Clarion, passed away on July 24, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born in Armstrong County on July 10, 1938 to the late Anthony and Mary (Edwards) Perry.

Gary proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961.

He worked at C+K coal for 12 years. Gary enjoyed cooking.

He will be sorely missed.

Gary is survived by his wife, Rose Perry; children: Gary Perry Jr., Christopher Perry, Eric Perry, Deloris Braithwate, Lou Ella (George) Best and Helen (Michael) Whitehead; sisters, Beverly Bechel and Sandra Perry.

In addition, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


