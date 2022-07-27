Shirley Ann Sayers, 87, of Olean Trail in Summerville went to her Lord and Savior, Monday July 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.

Born February 17, 1935, in Summerville she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Schreckengost) Hamler.

She married Russell Orr Sayers July 28, 1956, at the Leasure Run Methodist Church, he preceded her in death on November 3, 2011.

Shirley was a homemaker.

She attended the Leasure Run Church in New Bethlehem and later attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant with her family.

She enjoyed hosting Labor Day picnics for family and friends, going out to eat, and spending time with her grandchildren, watching them play baseball, softball, and basketball.

Shirley helped raise her granddaughter’s Kristen and Katie after their mother passed away.

She is survived by two sons, Russell “John” (Barbara Emhoff) Sayers of New Bethlehem and Rodney Alan (Heidi Delo) Sayers of Hawthorn, six grandchildren, Jesse and Karen (Shick) Sayers of New Bethlehem, Desirae Sayers of Emlenton, Kristen Sayers Radaker (Mark) of Clarion, Katie Sayers of Brookville, Kendra Smith Goheen (Tyler) of New Bethlehem, and Kyler Smith of Pittsburgh, nine great-grandchildren, Olivia Radaker, Payton Radaker, Tanner Radaker, and Raylee Radaker, Evan Sayers and Matthew Sayers, Hadley Goheen, Sophia Moore and Grayson Smith, a nephew, Robert Guthrie of Summerville and a niece, Barbara Ann Miller of Nevada.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Carol Slagle Sayers, and sister Lois Hamler Guthrie and her husband Norman Guthrie.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

