John R. Goodman, Sr., 65, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1956 in Butler, PA, the son of Charles H. and Mary (Womeldorf) Goodman.

John was a lifelong resident of Clarion County in the Rimersburg and Sligo area.

He served in the Army Reserves and the National Guard.

He was employed for 24 years with the maintenance department of Crawford Furniture and later worked three years with Castle Housing.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and working on lawn mowers and small engines.

John was a family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His memory will be cherished by loving wife, Doris L. (Kunselman) Goodman, whom he married on Apr. 8, 1978; his son, John R. Goodman, Jr and companion Shelby Johnston of New Bethlehem; his daughter, Marie A. Goodman and companion Victor Morales of Rimersburg; five grandchildren, Lydia Shaffer, Owen Goodman, Olivia Morales, Savanna Goodman, and Trenton Goodman; his brother, Ronald Goodman and wife, Peggy of Huey, PA and his sister, Peg of Corry, PA.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the funeral home, with Rev. Darcy Kiehl officiating and military honors will be presented by the Rimersburg VFW Post #7132 and American Legion Post #454.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be in John’s memory to the Rimersburg American Legion Post #454, 4215 Bela Rd., Parker, PA 16049 or to the Rimersburg VFW, Post #7132, 7132 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to John’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

