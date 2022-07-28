Stanley (Stan) Oliver Swanson, 56, of Tionesta, PA, passed away, Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home due to natural causes.

He was born July 10, 1966, son to the late Perry Brooks Swanson and Idabelle Mabel Chase Swanson of Tionesta, PA.

He graduated from West Forest High School and Venango Technology Center in 1984.

He worked as an Autobody Technician and Painter at various body shops honing his craft.

He has been employed with Klapec Autobody most recently as an Estimator for many years.

Stan is survived by his son and daughter in law, Justin and Amanda Swanson; his beloved grandson, Brooks Oliver Swanson of Fayetteville, NC; his sister and brother in law, Jill and Rick Thompson of Strattanville, PA; nephew Jordon Thompson of Strattanville, PA; and niece and her fiancée Rachel Thompson and Patrick Staul of Williamsburg, VA.

Stanley enjoyed working on project cars and restored many vehicles with Lanny-Lehman.

He always had a love of Ford Mustangs. He also enjoyed reading and spending time with his many friends and family.

Stan was known for his animated and light hearted sense of humor, especially when surrounded by friends.

He enjoyed boating and camping at the Tionesta Lake and being around a campfire at night with his close friends. Most of all, he loved seeing and hearing about his grandson and receiving the many pictures sent to him.

A private ceremony with family will be held for Stanley honoring his life and sharing many great memories.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

