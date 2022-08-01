Mary Lee Kunselman, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, July 29, 20221 after a period of declining health.

Born on June 14, 1958 she was the daughter of Harry and Viola VanCamp Kunselman.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School and also Clarion University Venango Campus where she graduated with two associates degrees.

Mary was a member of the United Evangelical Church in Venus.

She served on the official board, mission secretary, librarian, and AWANA leader for many years.

She also worked as secretary for Life Ministries for 33 years.

Mary also worked for Christian Life Academy for a number of years.

She was also 3rd Vice-President of World Gospel Mission Prayer Band until it dissolved.

Mary enjoyed board games, getting together with friends but most of all she enjoyed her Lord and Savior and serving Him.

She was an organ donor.

She had battled with Spastic Paraparesis since she was 21. Mary was also a Pittsburgh Pirate fan.

She is survived by step-sisters Isabelle Marshall and her husband Robert of SC, and Violet Eckman of Punxsutawney and a step-brother-in-law John Blumentha of Blumenthal, OH.

Also surviving is a special friend Dennis Chadman of Pine City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a step-brother-in-law Donald Eckman and step-sisters Emma Jean Bush and Betty Blumentha.

Friends will be received at the Venus United Evangelical Church. in Venus on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 1-2pm.

Funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Richard Kightlinger presiding.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Mary’s honor may be made to the Venus United Evangelical Church.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

