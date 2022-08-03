Gregory James Smalley, 63, of 1953 Creek Rd., Cooperstown, passed away at 7:04 P.M. on Monday August 1, 2022 at his home ,after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Oil City, PA. on July 4, 1959 son of James and Carol Kirkwood Smalley, who survive.

He was a 1977 Graduate of Oil City Senior High School.

Greg was self employed carpenter most of his life.

Growing up his family attended St. Venantius Church.

On May 23, 1992 He married the former Audrey Daugherty at the Assumption BVM Church, and she survives.

He had an ear for music and was a lead guitarist in several local bands, including Easy Pickens and Wind Fall.

Greg was also an avid hunter.

Survivors include 3 children: Kimberly Jarzenski and Dan Hogue Kennerdell, and her children Brittany: Todd, Danielle, Chase, Devyn, Chelsea; Stacey Hargenrader and Tim of Oil City, and her children Keeley, Jon and GG Son Jack who He truly enjoyed; Angela Smalley Oil City, and her children Kaitlyn, Hailey; 2 Sisters: Cindy Finnefrock and Eric Oil City, Jami Smail and David Shippenville; 7 great grandchildren, and 1 on the way in Feb.

Also surviving are his mother in-law, Margaret Daugherty Oil City; in-laws: Ann Daugherty and Cindy Erie, Patrick Daugherty and Mary Kay Waterford, Amy Daugherty Erie, Dave Daugherty Oil City, Mary Margaret Walters and Dennis Oil City, Chris Knox and Michael Oil City.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded by an infant brother Jeff, a brother Mark of Florida who died in 2019, and by grandparents Paul and Katherine Kirkwood and William and Lillian Smalley.

Friends will be received from 2-4 P.M. on Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:00 P.M. with Fr. John Miller Pastor of the Oil City Catholic Community presiding.

Memorials may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC N/W.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials to help defray funeral expenses may be sent to the Reinsdel Funeral Home.

