Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Midnight Berry is Back at Deer Creek Winery

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0Lw1dFSS18Midnight Berry is back at Deer Creek Winery!

This sweet wine has it all – a blend of blackberry, blueberry, pomegranite, and Isabella grape flavors. It’s a bold sangria that’s sure to be a quite a crowd-pleaser.

The cost is $19.00 a bottle.

Be sure to pick up a bottle while they last!

Stop in at Deer Creek Winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa., and sample their Buck Run Blue and Black Berry Bling, as well as other wines to discover your Vinotype.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.


