Beverly Smith

Thursday, August 4, 2022 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GcSgSbzmEtBeverly Smith, 87, of Cookeville, TN, previously from Texarkana, passed away July 17, 2022.

She was born May 21, 1935 to Paul and Catherine McClintock in Franklin, PA.

She was a member of the North Sparta Church of God.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas Smith and her grandson Shaun Adams.

Beverly is survived by her daughter Valerie Barnes and husband Steve of Sparta, TN; her son, James Thompson of New Boston, TX; her grandson, Matthew Adams of Texarkana; her sister, Linda Gath of Franklin, PA; and a host of other relatives, including stepchildren, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00–8:00 PM Friday July 22, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.


