Terri L. Vorse, 67, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Clarion Hospital while in the presence of her loving family.

Terri was born in Kane on May 23, 1955.

She was the daughter of Edith Nelson Van Tassel of Fairview and the late William “Bill” Van Tassel.

She was a 1973 graduate of Northwestern High School in Albion and was of the Methodist faith.

Terri was an avid Disneyworld enthusiast and had enjoyed many trips to Disneyworld with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She was affectionately “Gramma” to her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her loving spouse, who was affectionately her “Frankie D.” and she was mutually his “Terri Lee.”

She is survived by her husband, Franklin D. “Frank” Vorse of Seneca; four children, Eric D. Vorse and his wife, Heidi, of North Royalton, OH, Shawn D. Vorse (Kelly Muchenski) of Bellevue, Christopher D. Vorse and his wife, Devon, of Freeport, and Brandi Jo Miller and her husband, Randall, of Seneca; her grandchildren, Riley, Emilia, Claudia, Olivia, Isabella, Everly, Saylor, Avery, Isaac, Elijah, Oscar, Haili, Tyler, and Damien; a brother, Richard Van Tassel, of Maryland; a sister, Billie Jo Maher and her husband, Dan, of Lake City, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her father, Terri was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Michael Ruben Moyer and Ayla Bee Muchenski, and a great grandchild.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 SR 257, Seneca, Cranberry Twp., from Noon – 2 and 5 – 7 p.m. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 7 p.m.

A graveside service and burial will be at Hope Cemetery, Cranesville at Noon Sunday.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

