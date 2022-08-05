 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Eighth in PSAC West by Conference Coaches

Friday, August 5, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

owens01LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced their preseason coaches poll for the 2022 football season on Thursday afternoon. Clarion was predicted to finish eighth in the PSAC West division this year.

It has been a year of transition for the Golden Eagles, who welcome back only a handful of starters from 2021 in what will be head coach Raymond Monica‘s first year at the helm. A veteran of the PSAC and college coaching, Monica is a two-time AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year and a two-time PSAC East Coach of the Year with two conference championships at Kutztown in 2010-11. His staff includes two incoming veteran coordinators Josh Hager and Mark Speckman, as well as familiar faces in assistants Dave Durish and Vinnie Rizzo.

On the field, Clarion does welcome back a pair of second team all-conference selections from a year ago – one apiece on offense and defense.

Hamdan Kareem

Kareem Hamdan

Linebacker Kareem Hamdan was the leading tackler in the PSAC a year ago, averaging 10.0 stops per game on the way to earning Don Hansen All-America honorable mention honors. On offense, running back Khalil Owens was a workhorse down the stretch, averaging better than 100 combined rushing and receiving yards in the last four games.

Owens Khalil

Khalil Owens

The Golden Eagles kick off the 2022 season at home on Thursday, September 1, when they host West Liberty in a 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Conference play commences on Saturday, September 24, when Gannon comes to Clarion, and one week later the Golden Eagles will host California (PA) in their Homecoming game. The season wraps at home with Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, with West Chester as the scheduled opponent.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.