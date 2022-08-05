Golden Eagles Predicted to Finish Eighth in PSAC West by Conference Coaches

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced their preseason coaches poll for the 2022 football season on Thursday afternoon. Clarion was predicted to finish eighth in the PSAC West division this year.

It has been a year of transition for the Golden Eagles, who welcome back only a handful of starters from 2021 in what will be head coach Raymond Monica ‘s first year at the helm. A veteran of the PSAC and college coaching, Monica is a two-time AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year and a two-time PSAC East Coach of the Year with two conference championships at Kutztown in 2010-11. His staff includes two incoming veteran coordinators Josh Hager and Mark Speckman , as well as familiar faces in assistants Dave Durish and Vinnie Rizzo .

On the field, Clarion does welcome back a pair of second team all-conference selections from a year ago – one apiece on offense and defense.

Linebacker Kareem Hamdan was the leading tackler in the PSAC a year ago, averaging 10.0 stops per game on the way to earning Don Hansen All-America honorable mention honors. On offense, running back Khalil Owens was a workhorse down the stretch, averaging better than 100 combined rushing and receiving yards in the last four games.

The Golden Eagles kick off the 2022 season at home on Thursday, September 1, when they host West Liberty in a 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. Conference play commences on Saturday, September 24, when Gannon comes to Clarion, and one week later the Golden Eagles will host California (PA) in their Homecoming game. The season wraps at home with Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, with West Chester as the scheduled opponent.

