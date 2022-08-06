Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington.

She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.

She was married to Alvin Clyde Adams, and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1992.

She attended Redbank Valley High School, Class of 1965, and Clarion University, Class of 1995, where she graduated, magna cum laude with a degree in psychology.

She retired from the Armstrong County Agency on Aging. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, and camping.

She is survived by a brother, William “Bill” Hutchison and his wife, Lisa of Plumville, an uncle, James Lamison, several brothers and sisters-in-law in Pa. and West Virginia, nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Beverly Downs and Terry and Sharon Downs, and some wonderful friends, Jaime and Rich Smith who often took her hot meals.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Alan Adams, a brother, John Hutchison, and an aunt, Barb Lamison.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

