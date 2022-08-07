The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

