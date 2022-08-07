Betty Gourley, 92, of Roseville, PA, passed away during the late evening hours of Wednesday, August 3, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

She was born to the late HC and Elsie (Allen) Shumaker in St. Charles, PA, on January 22, 1930.

Betty married Roy Seelbach in 1950, Roy preceded her in passing in 1978.

She married Calvin Gourley in 1981, Calvin also preceded her in passing.

She is survived by three children; Doug (Diann) Seelbach; Dale (Michelle) Seelbach; and Lee Ann Swartz; one stepson; Pat (LuAnn) Gourley; six grandchildren; Eric (Katie) Seelbach; Sara (Jeff) Bogue; Marc (Heather) Seelbach; Patrick Collins; Justin Gourley; Marcie (John) Dickie; and six great grandchildren; Simone; Carter; Avery; Felicity; Rhys; and Colton.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Betty was preceded in passing by one grandson; Christopher (Fiancée Lauren) Seelbach; one brother; Cromer “Buck” Shumaker; and one son in law; Harold Swartz.

She spent her first fifty years living in Distant, PA, raising her family.

She then took off on an adventure raising beef cattle in Colorado and traveling in her motor home.

She had lived in Roseville, PA, for the past seventeen years and was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel.

She loved playing the piano and organ, singing, and serving her Lord.

She always had a smile for everyone.

Betty’s special ministry was her card ministry which brought joy to many people over the years.

She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and prayed for them and their spouses daily.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donations may be made in her name to the Roseville Independent Chapel, by visiting https://www.rosevillechapel.com/give.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 10am to 11am at the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825.

A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com .

