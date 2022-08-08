7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
